Nicole Kidman Messes Up Susan Sarandon’s Name In SAG Speech & It’s Super Awkward

Uh oh! Did Nicole Kidman just flub icon Susan Sarandon’s name during the SAG Awards?!



Nicole Kidman, 50, is being called out on Twitter for allegedly messing up Susan Sarandon‘s name during her acceptance speech at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Right after winning the SAG Award for Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her role in Big Little Lies, Nicole gave a shout out to fellow nominee, Susan, during her speech. However, it sounded like Nicole said “Sarindon” instead of “Sarandon.” Was this just Nicole’s strong Australian accent at play, or did she really flub the iconic actress’ name on live television?

Unfortunately for Nicole, the internet is assuming it was a major flub. Not only are people on Twitter calling Nicole out for “forgetting” how to say Susan’s last name, some are even accusing her of doing it intentionally. The most awkward part of it all? Susan did NOT look pleased when the camera panned to her during Nicole’s speech. Yikes! Check out what people are saying on Twitter below, and let us know what YOU think about this alleged flub in the comments below.

Nicole Kidman mispronouncing “Susan Sarandon” was a direct jab at her RE: the election don’t @ me this is the truth #SAGAwards — Tina Wargo 🚺 (@tinawargz) January 22, 2018

Susan Sarandon looks mad that Nicole Kidman keeps beating her for awards. But, Suze, Nicole is exposing all the cracks in the system, so that the light can get in! — Anderson Dennis (@HeyheyDRA) January 22, 2018

Nicole Kidman gets the flu and forgets how to pronounce Susan Sarandon #sag — Dirsten Kunst (@meatballcouture) January 22, 2018

Nicole Kidman attempting Susan Sarandon’s last name was a damn joke…#SAGAwards — Rahsaan Henderson ♎️ (@libra10584) January 22, 2018

