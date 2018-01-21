11 Hottest Wives & Girlfriends Of NFL Stars In Conference Championships: Gisele Bundchen & More

Get ready to see these ladies cheering on their men! Before the NFL conference championship games, take a look at the gorgeous wives and girlfriends of the players on the teams!

The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be facing off in the AFC Championship on Jan. 21. Right after that game’s over, the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings will be playing for the NFC Championship. There are so many beautiful wives and girlfriends on the four teams. Everyone knows about Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen. Gisele is famous in her own right. She’s one of the most famous supermodels in the world! The Patriots quarterback and Gisele are total #RelationshipGoals and just keep falling more in love with each other. They’re always posting gorgeous PDA photos together.

But Gisele’s not the only Patriots WAG. There’s Rob Gronkowski’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Camille Kostek. She’s a former cheerleader and now a model. Camilla recently modeled for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. She slayed! We can’t get over the relationship with Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett and his wife, Siggi. They have the perfect little family! Back in Sept. 2017, Martellus posted a beautiful Instagram photo of Siggi and captioned it with multiple heart eyes emojis. Isn’t he the sweetest?

Over on the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver Arrelious Benn is married to the stunning Mariel. The couple has two adorable kids together! Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is happily married to wife Julie. He is always showing his love for Julie on Instagram. Fellow defensive end Brandon Graham is married to Carlyne, and she’s always on the sidelines supporting her man. Take a look at all the hottest photos of the wives and girlfriends of those playing the NFL conference championships now!

