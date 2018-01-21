Morgan Freeman Calls For Gender Equality During Lifetime Achievement Award Win

Morgan Freeman took home the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award on Jan. 21, and instead of thanking a long list of names, he said one big change needs to be made.

Morgan Freeman, 80, was already one of our favorite celebrities, but after hearing his Lifetime Achievement Award speech during the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Jan. 21, he may have just become our favorite ever. Instead of standing up on stage and thanking an endless list of names, Morgan took the time to say another major change needs to happen in Hollywood. And he believe it could start with changing the appearance of that SAG award he’ll take home tonight. After taking a look at it, Morgan said, “I am going to tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back. From the front…it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something.” And he’s right! The statue resembles a man, but it should be gender neutral as both men and women take home the award on a yearly basis.

After his speech concluded, many took to Twitter to praise the iconic actor. “That Morgan Freeman montage was emotionallllll. He is such a phenomenal actor🙏 #SAGAwards,” one user wrote, while another said, “Congratulations Morgan Freeman on receiving the LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD!!! 👏👏👏 @SAGawards #sagawards.” One user even raved over how perfect Morgan’s speech was. “Morgan Freeman’s acceptance speech: Short and sweet and a couple of make out sessions with Rita [Moreno]. Morgan Out!” they wrote. Isn’t that sweet? Watch the entire speech below!

Morgan is the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award for his career achievement and humanitarian accomplishments. It was announced that he would take home the highly-coveted award back in August 2017. “I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said, according to our sister site, Deadline. “He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work.” Morgan, who started acting when he was 12, has appeared in nearly 100 films. Isn’t that incredible?

