Milo Ventimiglia Thanks ‘This Is Us’ Fans For Embracing ‘Positivity & Hope’ In SAGs Speech

Milo Ventimiglia gave a heartfelt speech at the SAG Awards on behalf of the cast of ‘This Is Us,’ thanking the show’s amazing fans.

This Is Us makes you laugh, cry and want to run home and hug your family and never let go. Tonight at the SAG Awards, the cast of the show received much-deserved recognition for their performance in the hit series, taking home the Best Actor award and Best Ensemble in a TV Series. Milo Ventimiglia accepted the award with his TV family behind him, praising the show’s creators, as well as the fans who watch the show every week.

“We are just a small collection of a lot of very talented and very hard-working people that work on this show,” Milo said, speaking on behalf of his co-stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Our fave TV dad thanked This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and also the dedicated fans who watch and tweet along with the Pearson’s every Tuesday night. “For the people that watch with us every Tuesday night and embrace the show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you,” Milo said.

The show beat out The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things in the category. Earlier in the evening, Sterling K. Brown was awarded Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first black man to ever win in the category, and was overcome with emotion while accepting the SAG Award. “What a blessing it is to do what you love for a living,” Sterling said through tears. “What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done. This room is a source of endless inspiration for me. I love all of you. People call us weird and strange; the truth of the matter is everybody’s weird and strange, and we just embrace ourselves for who we are.” He closed his speech with the most Jack Pearson-inspired line ever: “Fame won’t sustain you, money won’t sustain you. The love — keep that love alive; it will keep you going.” Amazing. Congratulations to the cast of This Is Us!

‘This Is Us’ wins best ensemble in a drama series – Milo Ventimiglia says show “reflects positivity and hope and inclusion.” #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/lh8dpats53 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 22, 2018

