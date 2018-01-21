This Is Exactly How To Get Margot Robbie’s Effortless Waves

Margot Robbie’s hair at the SAG Awards was the ultimate cool-girl style. Here’s how to get her girl-next-door look!

Margot Robbie, 27, looked absolutely stunning in a pink Miu Miu dress at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Jan. 21. Held live from Los Angeles, California, Margot looked so cool and chic! Her hair looked SO good, and instead of an updo, she went easy, breezy with soft waves. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett said: “I felt like Margot’s dress resembled a beautiful dressing gown and wanted her to look like she rolled out of bed and threw it on with soft, natural hair.”

Bryce used Moroccanoil products for Margot’s hair. Here’s how to get the I, Tonya star’s exact look!

“On damp hair, use a dime size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment Light to provide the perfect foundation for styling.

Apply a palm-sized amount of Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse, combing fingers through.

Blow-dry with a Moroccanoil Ceramic 35mm Boar Bristle Round Brush starting at the roots.

Spray with water and douse the last 3 inches of the hair and the sections around the face to recreate a natural air-dried wave.

Diffuse the hair with Moroccanoil Professional Ceramic Hair Dryer for 20 minutes.

As soon as the hair is dry, shake out and spray Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, using fingers to work it through.

Set the whole look with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium.”

Margot proves this look works for every day and for special occasions. She looks fabulous! See more amazing beauty looks in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Margot Robbie’s SAG Awards hairstyle?