Margot Robbie Shines In Feathered Pastel Pink Gown At SAG Awards

Margot Robbie looked stunning on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in a pastel pink gown with feathered detailing. The ‘I, Tonya’ star once again brought her fashion A-game!

When Margot Robbie, 27, hits the red carpet, you know you’re about to witness one amazing fashion moment. wore a gorgeous pastel pink silk crepe chiffon gown with ostrich feather empire waist detailing, as well as Swarovski crystal embellishment. The stunning gown was designed by Miu Miu. Pastel pink is a hard color to pull off, but Margot did with flying colors. The actress wore her blonde hair in loose waves. She made her eyes and lips pop with glitter shadow and a pretty pink color. Her SAG Awards look from head to toe was dynamite!

Margot has given one of the best performances of the year playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. The actress is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. She’s been nominated for multiple awards already and has been gracing us with her presence at the awards shows. Margot supported the Time’s Up movement by wearing black at the 2018 Golden Globes. Her gorgeous long-sleeved dressed featured a plunging neckline. Margot looked beautiful and was even battling the flu! She’s such a champion!

At the 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Margot wore a striped and strapless Chanel dress that featured micro pleats, layered tiers, and an embellished waist. She wore her hair in a messy top knot that we’ll be recreating all year long. Even if Margot doesn’t walk away a winner for her performance at the SAG Awards, she totally wins for her fashion!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Margot’s dress at the SAG Awards? Do you think she’ll win for I, Tonya? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!