Lupita Nyong’o Slays In A Glittery Blue Dress At The SAG Awards Red Carpet

OMG! Lupita Nyong’o stunned on the red carpet of the 2018 SAG Awards wearing a gorgeous blue ensemble! See her glamorous outfit here!

Lupita Nyong’o, 34, looked unbelievably luxurious arriving at the star-studded 2018 SAG Awards. Wearing a dazzling blue dress for the show’s glamorous red carpet, Lupita accessorized with gorgeous earrings that were just as shimmering as her regal gown. On top of that, her earrings also matched her beautiful rings. In addition to heating up the SAG Awards’ red carpet, Lupita will also be one of the show’s presenters. Her glittery grayish blue gown was a big hit on the red carpet, as the dress tapered at the end into a mesh overlay complete with beautiful feathers. Seriously, her outfit was a perfect blend of decadence and class. Then again, Lupita always slays on the red carpet, no matter what event! Check out her full outfit below!

We reported earlier how Lupita laid down the law with Grazia UK and slammed them after the magazine decided to photoshop the appearance of her natural hair. The Star Wars actress wrote on her Instagram, “As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too.” Well said, Lupita!

In Oct. 2017, Lupita detailed how Harvey Weinstein, 65, allegedly made repeated advances on her, including allegedly trying to take off his pants during a massage despite her being uncomfortable, and threatened her career. Click here to see pics of the sexiest SAG Awards dresses of all-time!

