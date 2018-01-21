Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out For The 1st Time Since The Birth Of Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted for the first time since welcoming their third baby, Chicago, to the world! See the photos of their sweet date night!

OMG! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, just made their first public appearance since their third child Chicago West was born on Jan. 15! The proud parents were spotted alone on Jan. 19 for a much deserved date night. Kim rocked a neon yellow long-sleeved shirt, which she paired with snake-skin pants that blended right into her matching boots. Kanye opted for something a bit more understated, choosing a black jacket over an olive shirt and dark pants. SEE THE PICTURES OF KIM AND KANYE HERE.

The couple’s sweet date happened only hours after announcing their newborn daughter’s name to the world. While baby #3 was born on the 15th, it took four days before the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to reveal that she and her husband chose to name their newest addition Chicago. They even have a cute nickname for her! The family have been calling her Chi, pronounced “shy.” How cute! Fans immediately took to Twitter to give their impressions on the moniker, and it seemed the Internet was split on what to think. While some people loved the idea of giving her the name of ‘Ye’s hometown, others weren’t as thrilled. But that’s the Internet for you!

The pair’s recent outing came much sooner than expected, probably largely due to the fact that Kim wasn’t the one who actually gave birth to their baby girl. As we all know, the family enlisted the help of a surrogate, or as Kim pointed out on her website, a gestational carrier, aka someone who has no biological relation to the baby they’re carrying to term. After the birth, the social media maven took to her app to show her immense gratitude for the woman who carried her child. “I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” Kim wrote. Aww! Congrats again to the happy couple on their growing family!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Kim and Kanye out on a date since Chicago was born?