Justin Bieber’s Mom Stuck In Wheelchair After Breaking Her Foot On Mother-Son Vacay

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette won’t let a broken foot stop her from enjoying her Maldives vacation! She’s taken to relaxing in a wheelchair.

Oh no! Justin Bieber‘s mom Pattie Mallette injured herself during her vacation in the Maldives with her son. “Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her foot in a boot. “Almost all I got are foot pics lol ! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed.” At least she’s being a good sport about it!

Justin posted his own photo of his mom’s unfortunate injury. On his own Instagram account, he shared a photo of her sitting in the “really cool” wheelchair Pattie mentioned. She looks happy with flowers in her hair as resort employees surround her and the “Love Yourself” singer. Even though the star’s mother got hurt, she’s definitely seemed to make the most of her private island getaway. Earlier in their vacation, she gushed about Justin on social media. She posted a photo of the two of them relaxing on a boat in the Indian Ocean, and captioned it with a long message dedicated to how proud she is of the Grammy winner. We hope they’re having a wonderful time together!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 20, 2018 at 4:11am PST

