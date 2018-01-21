John Stamos Kisses His Fiancee’s Baby Bump On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

John Stamos and his fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, were both glowing on the 24th annual SAG Awards red carpet on Jan. 21. John even bent down and kissed her pregnant belly! See the pic here.

Have mercy! John Stamos and his fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, 31, may have given us the best moment of the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Jan. 21, when he stopped midway down the red carpet to bend down and kiss her growing baby bump! Isn’t that so sweet? Caitlin looked amazing in a tight, black, low-cut gown — she also paired it with gorgeous heels, but if you ask us, John was her best accessory of the night. Well, him and her beautiful pregnant belly. First, John was pictured placing his hand on her belly, and then, the 54-year-old actor took the opportunity to bend down and kiss her bump.

Less than 24 hours prior to the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, Caitlin debuted her bare baby bump on Instagram with a gorgeous picture. Posing in a sports bra and leggings, Caitlin captioned the pic with: “Good morning baby of mine. Enjoying our #babymoon.” She claims John snapped the pic while they were at a romantic retreat in Miraval Arizona.

As you’ll recall, John proposed to Caitlin in October, while the two were at Disneyland. “I asked … she said yes! … And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned a photo on Instagram on October 23. Then, in December, it was reported that they were expecting a baby together. And soon enough, John confirmed the news himself by appearing on the cover of People magazine!

