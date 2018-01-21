Is Harry Styles The Next James Bond? 007’s Film Editor Wants Him For 2022 Film

Hoping that Harry Styles continues acting after ‘Dunkirk’? Well, one expert thinks he’d be perfect for James Bond!

Did you love Harry Styles‘ acting skills in the WWII drama Dunkirk as much as us? Of course you did! The camera absolutely loves the crooner! But will he be continue acting in the years to come? Now, Lee Smith, the editor of the James Bond film Spectre has come forward to say he’d love to see Harry take on the beloved British agent! “Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it,” he told the Daily Star. “Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera.”

Smith, who also edited Dunkirk, had this to say about the 23-year-old’s performance in the film: “You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that was his first film. If he wants to act, I cannot imagine he would not have a great future.” We wholeheartedly agree! Although, to be clear, we know that Daniel Craig has signed on to be 007 one more time. But who will replace him in 2022? Please consider Harry! Head here for loads more photos of the hunky 1D member.

However, in the past, Harry has hinted that he does intend to make acting his full-time gig. “I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk… I’d do this one again but it may be one and done,” he said at the film’s premiere on July 13, according to SkyNews. “I’d do this one again. I’m thinking, ‘What am I doing? I really enjoyed this.’ I’ve peaked too soon! There’s nowhere to go.” Say it ain’t so!

