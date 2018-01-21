Aziz Ansari Skips SAG Awards Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Aziz Ansari opted out of the 2018 SAGs after being accused of sexual assault just last week — even though he was nominated for a major award!

Despite being nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Aziz Ansari, 34, did NOT show up to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21. It would have been the comedian’s first public appearance since an anonymous woman accused him of sexual assault last week. Not only that, but Aziz didn’t even receive applause when his name was listed among his fellow nominees. The winner of the award, William H. Macy of Shameless, however, did mention Aziz positively in his acceptance speech when he acknowledged the rest of the nominees. Click here to see pics of the hottest hunks on the SAG Awards red carpet.

The allegations against Aziz broke on Jan. 14, with the publication of an article on the site babe. In it, a 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer, who conveniently left her real name out of the article, claimed the actor made her “uncomfortable” after she went to his apartment after a dinner date. She also claimed Aziz performed oral sex on her and then asked for the same in return. However, the woman says she repeatedly tried to give verbal and non-verbal cues that she wasn’t enjoying the alleged experience.

“Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points,” she said. “I stopped moving my lips and turned cold… I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested. I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored.” Later, Aziz allegedly tried to reinitiate oral sex by pointing to his penis. The woman says she gave in because she felt “pressured.”

The next day, Aziz texted the woman telling her he had a good time. “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me,” she responded. “You ignored clear non-verbal clues; you kept going with advances… I want to make sure you’re aware so maybe the next girl doesn’t have to cry on the ride home.” After her response, he wrote back, “I’m so sad to hear this. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”

Aziz has since issued a statement addressing the allegations. “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual,” he said.

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Aziz showed up for the SAG Awards?