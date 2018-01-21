2018 SAG Awards Winners — Allison Janney, ‘Wonder Woman’ & More Win Big
Here we go! The winners of the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards are finally being announced, and we’ve got the list for you to check out.
On Sunday, January 21, the Screen Actors Guild kicked off it’s annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Some of your favorite celebs graced the red carpet including the casts of Netflix’s Glow, NBC’s This Is Us, and so many more. Kristen Bell will be hosting the show, while many of Hollywood’s favorite leading ladies will be presenting throughout the night. Some of those ladies include Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning and Kate Hudson!
There is also the SAG’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which is going to the one and only Morgan Freeman. The Hollywood legend will be joining the ranks of Debbie Reynolds, Betty White and so many more who have been honored with the same award! And now, onto the good stuff — the full list of winners below! Please note that winners are bolded.
TELEVISION
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Geoffrey Rush, Genuis
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiam
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Alison Brie, GLOW
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Veep
Curb Your Enthusiam
GLOW
black-ish
Orange Is The New Black
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Laura Linney, Ozark
Claire Foy, The Crown
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Crown
This Is Us
Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Homeland
The Walking Dead
Stranger Things
GLOW
MOVIES
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Steve Carell, Battle of The Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Cast in a Motion Picture
Lady Bird
The Big Sick
Get Out
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
