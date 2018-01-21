SAG Awards Red Carpet: Kristen Bell & More Arrive To The Star-Studded Event

The 2018 SAG Awards are here, and some of the biggest names in TV and movies showed up for the big event. See all the red carpet arrivals right here!

The stars of the biggest TV shows and movies of the year are honored at the SAG Awards, and this year, the red carpet was jam-packed with celebrities, looking glammed up as ever! At the SAGs, the winners are voted for by members of the Screen Actors Guild, which means celebrities are essentially voting for each other to win the awards. This year, the show has a host for the very first time, Kristen Bell. The awards will also be presented by females only in direct response to the Times Up movement against sexual harassment and inequality for women in the workplace. What a night!

Among the first to arrive at the show was red carpet host, Giuliana Rancic, who looked stunning in a shimmering, gold and black dress with cold shoulder sleeves. She completed the look with her shoulder-length, blonde hair styled in a sleek and straight look. Allison Williams also showed up early on, wearing a strapless, beaded ensemble which featured fringe detail. The look was old-Hollywood glam, as she pulled her hair back into an updo and added some dark lipstick. Click through the gallery above to check out all the red carpet looks and see who shows up! We’ll be updating the gallery all night long as more stars arrive, and you won’t want to miss any of these sure-to-be stunning looks!

At this year’s show, Morgan Freeman will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The buzzed-about movies and shows with nominations include Lady Bird, Get Out, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and This Is Us, among others.

