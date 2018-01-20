Khloe Kardashian’s Dream? Cavaliers Desperately Trying To Trade Tristan To The LA Clippers

Is Khloe Kardashian’s beau Tristan Thompson headed to the LA Clippers? That’s what we’re hearing and more!

With a bun in the oven, it’s easy to guess that Khloe Kardashian, 33, would LOVE to have her first child’s daddy Tristan Thompson, 36, playing for the NBA nearby. However, as of right now, he’s with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But what if he were traded to the LA Clippers? It would be just about perfect, right? And, according to our source, it’s a real possibility! Check out tons more photos of Tristan and Khloe being adorable together right here!

“The Cavs are in deep discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers to trade Tristan Thompson,” an insider with the Clippers tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All the Clippers have to do is accept the trade offer but Clippers officials are going to have the Cavs sweat it out ’til the last minute to see if they will offer much more than they want to because the Clippers want to get more out of the deal than the Cavs are willing to send at this point.” So exciting! But nothing sounds certain yet!

As diehard fans know, Khloe and Tristan broke the exciting pregnancy news to the Kardashian clan and the baller’s family on the latest episode of KUWTK. “We’re having a baby!” Khloe tells those assembled at a barbecue and Kris Jenner immediately breaks down in tears! The mom-ager tells KoKo that no one is meant to be a mother “more than Khloe.” Awww! Pass the Kleenex! And if Tristan is playing out of LA he’d be around all the time, like a good father should! Fingers crossed!

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

