Government Shutdown: Thousands Of Jobs Put On Hold, National Parks & More Closed

It actually happened. The Senate failed to pass a stopgap spending bill, forcing the U.S. Government to shut down. Here’s what you can expect to see.

Late on Friday, Jan. 19, the U.S. Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to keep government funded in the coming weeks, meaning the U.S. Government will be shutting down. Here’s what this means for average citizens: Put simply, all government functions that are considered non-essential will come to a stop; this includes some museums and national parks. However, officials have stated that unlike the 2013 shutdown, museums, public lands and national parks will be “as accessible as possible,” per NPR. So, if you’re planning a vacation to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota in the coming days (which isn’t wise in the winter months anyway), now is the time to change your plans.

And if you’re worried that you won’t be receiving your mail any time soon, relax. The U.S. Postal Service will remain open as it has its own revenue stream. Federal courthouses will also function normally. So will air traffic controllers, Customs agents and Border Control agents. Unemployment compensation will also be continuing as usual. All military personnel, both active duty and civilians, will continue doing their jobs, however they may not be paid. Congress could vote to pay them at a later date like they did in 2013.

The biggest issue caused by the government shutdown is the furloughing of hundreds of thousands of jobs. All non-essential jobs will come to halt until a resolution is passed to fund them. The Defense Department alone will be furloughing 740,000 civilian employees, per The New York Times. In 2013, this meant that the inspection of water, hazardous material and chemical sites at the Environmental Protection Agency came to a halt and could again now. Here’s hoping President Donald Trump, as well as Senate Democrats and Republicans can solve this crisis as quickly as possible.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this shocking shutdown? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.