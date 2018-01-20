2018 Women’s March Live Stream: Watch As Thousands Hit The Street To Protest For Equal Rights

If you’re unable to hit the streets for the 2018 Women’s March today, Jan. 20, fret not. We have the live stream for the nationwide event! Watch here!

Listen, we’d all like to participate in one of the marches happening on January 20, but sometimes it’s just not possible or practical. Life gets in the way of our grand plans! It’s okay, though, because there are several options to watch the events at home and still feel like part of the protest — even if it’s just behind a screen. The official Women’s March live stream will feature footage of the events happening around the world, including New York City and Washington, DC, where the largest marches are taking place.

Those marches start at 11:00am and 11:30am ET respectively (LA starts at 8:30am PT/11:30am ET). While the same turnout from the 2017 protests isn’t expected, thousands of women, femmes, and male allies are still preparing to hit the streets in the name of equal rights and justice for all women. Something else cool? If you don’t have access to a computer to watch the live stream, or just want some company, you can head to the Women’s March site to find viewing parties in your area! All you have to do is type in your city or zip code to find the one nearest you. What a great way to make some friends and get involved!

If you’re new to the Women’s March events, here’s a primer on what they’re all about — and why people are marching. Their mission statement: “We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women – including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, lesbian queer and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.”

