Roy Halladay Autopsy: Retired Pitcher Had Morphine & Amphetamine In System

The results of former MLB star Roy Halladay’s autopsy show he had morphine and amphetamines in his system at the time of his fatal plane crash.

Roy Halladay sadly died on Nov. 7, 2017 when his single-engine plane crashed over the Gulf of Mexico. Now, we finally know a bit more about the tragic death of the 40-year-old as his autopsy has been released. His report shows that he died from blunt forced trauma with drowning as a contributing factor, according to The Tampa Bay Times. But other shocking details emerged from the report: the former MLB star had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when his plane went down in Florida.

The drugs found in the former All-Star player’s system concerned the director of the University of Florida Health Forensic Medicine center, Dr. Bruce Goldberger. “The drugs are particularly important in the assessment of the impairment of Mr. Halladay while operating the plane,” Goldberger said. “The NTSB will take this evidence under consideration during their investigation of this accident.” He also noted that the drugs alone don’t necessarily mean the pilot was impaired.

While the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, they haven’t been able to identify a cause for the collision. Witnesses noted that the plane had an abnormal flight pattern minutes before the crash. A video released by TMZ Sports shows that the aircraft went from 100 feet in the air down to 5, before shooting back up. The former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher reportedly didn’t make a distress call.

