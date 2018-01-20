Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian: 15 Hottest Photos Together Before Pregnancies

As we await the birth of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s babies, we’re looking back at the sisters’ best photos together! Check ’em out here.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both expecting babies in 2018, and in honor of their impending births, we’re looking back at their hottest pre-pregnancy photos together. Even though they’re 13 years apart, Kylie and Khloe have gotten really close in recent years, and we love that they’re able to experience this exciting time with one another! While Khloe proudly confirmed her pregnancy in December, and has since been showing off her bump like crazy, Kylie has yet to comment on her baby news, and has been keeping a super low profile in recent months. Unfortunately, this means we haven’t seen many pics of these two together lately, but there’s plenty to reminisce on in the gallery above!

Talk about Kylie’s pregnancy has been rampant in recent weeks, especially since there have been crazy theories that she may have been her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, surrogate. Kim’s third baby was born on Jan. 15, and fans were convinced that Kylie was the one who gave birth to the little girl. However, the 20-year-old then had a crib delivered to her home on Jan. 17, so it definitely seems like she’s prepping for a child of her own. In the rare appearances Kylie has made on social media lately, she’s made sure to only be seen from the chest up, hiding any evidence of a baby bump.

Click through the gallery above to check out Kylie and Khloe’s hottest photos together — from getting glammed up to attending red carpet events and more, these two have shared some pretty amazing moments!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Khloe and Kyle take on motherhood together?!

