Halsey Delivers Powerful Poem About Sexual Assault At Women’s March NYC — Watch Video

How awesome is Halsey? The “Bad At Love” singer, 23, stood in front of a sea of protestors at the 2018 Women’s March in New York City to let the thousands of women and male allies know just how much the event means to her. “This is my second march. I was in D.C. last year and I came back to do a speech this time, but I don’t really know how to do a speech unless it rhymes,” she started, letting the crowd know she’s opted to recite a poem instead.

She dives into detail about a time in 2009 when she and her friend Sam were sitting in a Planned Parenthood waiting room. She explains how at 14, she couldn’t tell anyone where she was or why she was there. “You see, my best friend Sam was raped by a man that we knew ’cause he worked in the after-school program,” she recited emotionally. “And he held her down with her textbooks beside her and he covered her mouth and then he… came inside her. So now I’m with Sam at the place with a plan waiting for the results of a medical exam and she’s praying she doesn’t need an abortion.”

The passionate poem then shifted to a story based in 2002, where Halsey details abuse she endured by a boy she knew. “And the stairwell beside apartment 1245 will haunt me in my sleep for as long as I am alive. And I’m too young to know why it aches in my thighs but I must lie. I must lie,” she reads. She follows up by talking about a guy she dated in 2012 who was older than her and paid for everything that came with their relationship. “We’ve been fighting a lot, almost 10 times a week. And he wants to have sex, and I just want to sleep. But he says I can’t say no to him. This much I owe to him,” she said. “He’s taken to forcing me down on my knees, and I’m confused because he’s hurting me while he says please.”

While the poem up until this point focused on her childhood and teen years, it then changes pace as she delves into an incident in 2017 where she realized she wasn’t invincible after a man she trusted “gets his hands in [her] pants” without her consent. “I’ve toured everywhere from Japan to Mar-a-Lago. I even went on stage that night in Chicago when I was having a miscarriage. I mean, I pied the piper. I put on a diaper and sang out my spleen to a room full of teens. WHAT DO YOU MEAN THIS HAPPENED TO ME?,” she screamed.

But this poem isn’t just about Halsey. She points out that there are women fighting against the same injustices she faced. She names Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd, US Gymnastics Olympians Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas, among other countless victims who have come forward with their own stories of sexual abuse in the wake of the #MeToo movement. “This is the beginning, it is not the finale. And that’s why we’re here. And that’s why we rally.” Beautifully said, Halsey. Watch the powerful speech in all of its entirety above.

Tw: r*pe / assault This was really hard for me to do but I'm glad I did it. Thank you guys. This is why we rally. #WomensMarch2018

It’s really no surprise that Halsey joined in for the march in 2018, considering the major impact she had at the 2017 event in Washington, DC. She brought along a pretty cool squad to DC with her, including Katy Perry, Evan Rachel Wood, and Hari Nef. You can’t deny that star power brings attention to the cause, and we were happy to see so many celebrities using their influence for good. Halsey kept that up this year, too! After the march, she put her money (literally) where her mouth is and donated an astounding $100,000 to Planned Parenthood. No word on if she’ll do that again this year.

