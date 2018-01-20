Ed Sheeran Engaged To GF Cherry Seaborn: Singer Announces He ‘Got Myself A Fiance’

Congrats are in order for Ed Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn! The happy couple are ENGAGED! Read their adorable announcement!

Congrats to the happy couple! Ed Sheeran, 26, just announced on Instagram that him and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, 25, are engaged! “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx” the “Shape Of You” singer captioned the adorable photo of him kissing his now-fiancée. Aww, we couldn’t be happier for them!

The couple met when they attended school together, but Ed didn’t start officially dating the hockey player until 2015. During his break from music in 2016, they spent most of the year traveling the world together. While they initially kept their relationship quiet, they were photographed kissing for the first time when the “Perfect” singer’s good friend Taylor Swift, 28, threw them a party for their one year anniversary!

While Ed has been releasing hit songs about love and romance throughout his entire music career, he told Zane Lowe last year that taking a break from music gave him the chance to truly fall in love. “This has been the first time I’ve ever actually had the time to fall in love properly,” he said on Beats 1. “I’ve always got into relationships very passionately. I’m a redhead and also Irish.” Ha! Well it looks like that passion finally paid off, Ed!

