Drake Drops 2 New Songs Without Warning: Listen To ‘God’s Plan’ & ‘Diplomatic Immunity’

Christmas has come 11 months early as Drake surprised fans with the gift of two BRAND NEW songs on Jan. 20. Listen to them right here.

Oh my GOD!!! With all the negativity in the world Drake has single handedly made everything better — at least for now — by dropping two surprise tracks without warning on Jan. 20. “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” began streaming on all platforms beginning at midnight and his fans are freaking out with joy! No one saw this coming and new Drake is just what we need to start off 2018. Just one hour prior the Toronto rapper announced on his Instagram account that the music was coming, and it’s all part of a bigger project called Scary Hours as those words were written in a black, red and white lettering next to his announcement. It’s believed that it might be a hint about a possible new album title, and if these songs are any indication, it’s going to be LIT!

“God’s Plan” is catchy with a killer beat and is definitely the more radio friendly of the two songs. However, Drizzy BRINGS IT on “Diplomatic Immunity,” where appears to be taking shots at Joe Budden with the bars, “I’ve seen budding careers turn to ‘sit around and talk about other careers’, judging they peers…” while giving props to SZA with the line “I just pulled up on Solana’s show, that girls a natural.” But the best line of all is when he brings up his ex JLO!!!!! Yep, their failed romance and how Alex Rodriguez wound up with his girl made it into the song with the bars “2010 is when I lost my halo, 2017 I lost my JLo, A-Rod and trip had me on front page, though. I had to lay low like your everyday clothes.” Oh man, dissecting Drake’s lyrics are always half the fun of when he drops new music.

Here’s “God’s Plan” And “Diplomatic Immunity” and you can listen to them HERE!

Of course fans were absolutely DYING over the new music. The name of the two songs started trending hard on Twitter almost immediately after Drake broke the news that the countdown clock was on for his tunes. On a night when the U.S. government shut down over a stopgap spending bill, Drake, the titles to both songs, and Scary Hours had half of the top ten most trending topics on Twitter. Hey, the shutdown happened and his music dropped exactly at midnight! Here’s a sampling of fans excited responses:

Drake dropped two absolute bangers tonight. He's better than your favorite artist and that's that. — Collin (@CollinBrazan) January 20, 2018

Drake on Diplomatic Immunity is just 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fO2Dhz60Ih — Ray 🌊 (@rayelchingon1) January 20, 2018

Drake keeping us warm during the winter #ScaryHours 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Z2Ult3WyDV — King (@TheOnlyJuliann) January 20, 2018

Drake drops “Diplomatic Immunity” and the government shuts down! Even the government is on his payroll. Best marketing I’ve ever seen. Wow — Joe Vargas (@JoeVargas) January 20, 2018

It's a warm Friday night in the middle of January, the government shut down, and Drake just dropped new music

What a time to be alive — Toni Snow Biittcchh (@toneLoc_SC) January 20, 2018

When it’s midnight (EST) and the government is shutdown but you also now have two new Drake songs to listen to pic.twitter.com/ycEuLXsiTM — JaysonTatumTheGOAT (@Yatertots) January 20, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake’s new songs? Which one is your favorite?