Donald Trump Slammed For Blaming Government Shutdown On Democrats — See Memes

Donald Trump let the public know his opinion when he took to Twitter to blame the government shutdown on Democrats. See the backlash from followers here!

President Donald Trump, 71, took to Twitter on Jan. 19 & 20 to let everyone know he thinks the Democratic party is responsible for the latest government shutdown in a series of tweets and many followers were not having it! “Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border. Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy.,” Trump’s first tweet read on Jan. 19. He went on to say the Democrats are far more concerned with illegal immigrants than the Military and safety at the Southern border and could have easily made a deal but didn’t causing the shutdown. “This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown,” another one of his tweets read. He also went on to say that more Republicans getting elected will avoid this problem in the future. Check out some of Donald’s biggest feuds online here!

After all his tweets went public, it didn’t take long for followers to post their own thoughts about his words and they used some pretty clever memes while doing so. One Twitter user responded to Trump’s tweet with a quote Trump said about the 2013 government shutdown that implied the top, including the president, should be made responsible and fired for the issue. Another follower posted a photo of a shark in a toilet with a tweet that read, “I heard you eat lots of fast food and that you’re terrified of sharks…” while another posted a meme implying the president should be deleted. Another response showed a GIF of an animated crying baby and one tweet contained a clip of Yoda from Star Wars with the hilarious caption, “Much butthurt in you I sense.” SEE MORE BELOW!

Trump’s outspoken government shutdown tweets reflect the many similar tweets he has posted in the past about all kinds of issues. His recent Fake News Awards tweets received just as many memes from followers, especially after the website containing the winners stopped working in the first hour it went public.

Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border. Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Newsflash: Trump & the American Media are on a crusade to divide us all right down the middle. These issues are created by man…they’re ideas…we need a fundamental change in our mindsets, education, parenting & overall thought process. We’re #Broken & Trump must be DELETED! pic.twitter.com/M5gJBYTCkU — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) January 20, 2018

I heard you eat lots of fast food and that you’re terrified of sharks… pic.twitter.com/hihyr2lgXY — Kid Yiddishe (@Hebruiser71) January 20, 2018

Donald when they told him “No party unless you get your work done” and they meant it. pic.twitter.com/XhK5EVyejz — 🦌Abby (@AbbyismsUneditd) January 20, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Trump blamed the government shutdown on Democrats?