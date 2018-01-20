Did Rob Kardashian Reveal Chicago West’s Name Before Kim & Kanye Did?

Wait, did Rob Kardashian cleverly tease Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 3rd child’s name, before it was even revealed?! Check out his clue!

Early on Jan. 19, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, revealed that the name of their newborn daughter is Chicago West! Not only is this adorable, it’s also a shoutout to the rapper’s roots! But is it possible Kimmy’s brother Rob Kardashian, 30, teased the name before Chi’s very own parents made the announcement?! On Wed., Rob tweeted out 2 bear emojis and fans went nuts trying to figure out what he was hinting at! Head here for loads more pics of Kim and Kanye hanging with their little ones!

As soon as the announcement was made on Friday, fans and followers began to put 2 and 2 together. Now it’s clear that Rob was hinting at the Chicago Bears! Speaking of, the Windy City’s football franchise even weighed in on Kim and Kanye’s baby name! “Chicago Bears est. 1920 Chicago West est. 2018,” they tweeted. So clever! We’re loving it!

“Chicago was actually Kim’s idea and Kanye West of course loved it right off the bat,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim wanted to recognize Kanye’s roots and do something cute, fun and unique. Most of all Kim knew the name would make Kanye really happy… it has and that makes her happy too. The whole family thinks the name is great and suits the newest family member perfectly. Everyone is already calling her baby Shy.” OMG! “They had a few other ideas, including original names compromised of combining names of late relatives, but they wanted to meet their new baby before deciding and making everything official,” the source added. “Once they met her, they decided on Chicago fairly quickly.” Well, we think they made an AMAZING choice.

🐻🐻 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 17, 2018

