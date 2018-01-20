Amina Buddafly & Peter Gunz File For Divorce: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Spar Back & Forth On Instagram

‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz are finally going through with their divorce and it’s not looking pretty! Get the details they shared on social media here!

It’s over! Love & Hip Hop: New York power couple Amina Buddafly, 34, and Peter Gunz, 49, took to Instagram to officially announce they’re going through with filing for divorce after putting it on hold for a long time. Amina shared a photo of the divorce paperwork that was filed through the Supreme Court of the New York State to her Instagram story and captioned it with “Ready, set, go…” indicating that the “uncontested divorce” was underway. It didn’t take Peter long to regram the photo to his own account and caption the post with “The end..” Amina took a sassy approach and showed us she’s looking at the divorce from a different perspective by responding to his post and saying, “The beginning…” The document shows the former duo’s real last name, Pankey, and has sensitive information such as phone numbers blacked out. See our EXCLUSIVE photos of Amina and Peter during their marriage here!

Amina and Peter’s posts don’t come as a total surprise since we knew these two have been thinking about splitting up for a while now. They opened up to HollywoodLife.com about their troubles back in Oct. and confirmed that Peter cheated on Amina with his ex of 12 years, Tara Wallace. Peter talked about how Amina and Tara getting pregnant by him at the same time was wrong but he’s glad to have two beautiful babies. LISTEN TO OUR EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH AMINA & PETER FROM OUR PODCAST HERE!

During all the cheating drama, Amina and Peter tried to work on their marriage by appearing on the reality show Marriage Bootcamp in 2017 and it certainly made for some entertaining television. Despite all their issues and best efforts, we’re glad they’ve both seemed to come to a conclusion and are moving on with the decision that suits them best!

