Zayn Malik Shaves Only The Bottom Of His Head & Fans Are Beyond Confused By The ‘Do

Yikes! Zayn Malik debuted a new haircut this week, but fans are divided over the, ah, edgy look, which features completely shaved sides with long hair on top.

Zayn Malik, 24, is trying out a new look, and let’s just say it’s…bold. He stepped out in a smart grey suit and sunglasses in New York City on Jan. 17, but it’s his haircut that fans are really going wild over!

“I just want to know…what the f*ck is Zayn’s haircut?” one fan tweeted. “How does Zayn have an uglyass haircut and id still let him father my kids?” another questioned. And as one put it bluntly: “Everyone’s crying over zayn when he looks like a mushroom wtf is wrong with his hair cut like it looks like a bowl cut lmao.”

Zayn is known for taking hair risks — remember the green ‘do, or when he seemed to go completely bald that one time? — but this is on another level. Still, some think the “Pillowtalk” singer is managing to pull it off! “I really love zayn’s new hair style oh my god,” one fan tweeted. In the end, it seems that a majority of fans are not here for the look, but still accept that Zayn is hot as hell no matter what. See more of Zayn’s hottest pics here.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Zayn also just got a new chest tattoo that also caused many a pearl to be clutched. Check out the monster piece of ink here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zayn’s haircut? Sound off in the comments and tell us if you love or hate it!