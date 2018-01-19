Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle & More Best-Dressed Stars Of The Week

Despite the bitter winter cold, celebs brought their style ‘A’ games this week. Using layers to their advantage & incorporating unexpected colors, these stars looked dynamite!

While most people turn towards black clothing during the winter months, we love how Victoria Beckham, 43, embraced color this week. Attending the front row of of the Louis Vuitton fall 2018 menswear show in Paris on Jan. 18, the fashion designer totally turned heads in her stylish ensemble! Victoria rocked mustard trousers and a beige long-line coat, completing her look in a red and white striped button down layered over a burgundy turtleneck. It’s the fashion combo we never knew we needed! Better yet, we LOVE an unexpected color pairing that actually works.

Another chic star this week was Meghan Markle, 36, who stepped out in Cardiff for her third royal event with Prince Harry, 33, on Jan. 18. The actress-turned-royal looked stunning in her all-black ensemble that featured a pop of green in the form of her DeMellier London handbag. Meghan’s enviable coat was by Stella McCartney and cost a whopping $1,939.73. Another monochrome look we loved this week was from Gigi Hadid, 22, who also sported head-to-toe black. Out in NYC on Jan. 17, the model effortlessly rocked black distressed skinny jeans and a black shearling leather jacket complete with black sneakers and a black hoodie. Oh, and sunglasses at night just because!

Before making her surprise runway appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Naomi Campbell, 47, looked fierce OFF the runway in her long brown leather coat, tights, and tall black boots. she also had on a black turtleneck and scarf, showing she totally knows how to bundle up in style! Our next three ladies looked gorgeous posing on the red carpet ahead of Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Click here to see pics of last season’s best-dressed celebrities.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, Taraji P. Henson, 47, and Hailee Steinfeld, 21, all wore black, but each in their own way. Pregnant Chrissy chose a sparkly gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired it with bright reddish-orange nails, tons of rings, and statement earrings. In a nutshell, she was positively glowing! Meanwhile, Taraji looked like a total badass in leather joggers, a lacy black tank, and ankle-strap stilettos.

Hailee gave off a similar vibe in comfy black leather separates that were covered in silver spikes. She too wore a black tank. Last but not least, Yara Shahidi, 17, made our list once again. The Grown-ish star looked button-up yet relaxed in a varsity button-down, a super high-collard blouse, slit-hemline jeans, and fun blue pumps. Her looks was fresh, young, and totally her!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — who do YOU think is this week’s best-dressed celeb? Are you loving these stylish looks?