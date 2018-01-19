Kylie Jenner ‘Open’ To Reconciliation With Tyga As Pregnancy Takes An Emotional Toll

She’s expecting a baby with Travis Scott, but Kylie Jenner has Tyga on her mind. HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what’s been making her want him back!

Pregnancy is beginning to take an emotional toll on Kylie Jenner, 20, and it has her reminiscing on the old times with her ex-boyfriend, Tyga. “They occasionally still text and remain in contact,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Bad timing was the reason they ended things — Kylie knew she was too young to settle down. She really misses having him around daily. Kylie is excited about being a mother, but the pregnancy, with her hormones running wild, is also making her miss Tyga’s son, King Cairo. She knows that having Travis’ baby makes reconciling with Tyga difficult right now, but she’s still open to rekindling things in the future. She misses Tyga and is keeping the door open for a possible happy ending with her first true love.”

As we previously reported, Tyga is just as on-board with a reconciliation. In fact, our EXCLUSIVE source says that he even wants to be in the delivery room to support Kylie when she gives birth! Kylie and Tyga dated on and off for about three years before ending things for good in March 2017. Just one month later, she was first linked to Travis after they were photographed hanging out together at Coachella. In September, news broke that the 20-year-old was pregnant with her first child. However, Kylie has yet to confirm the pregnancy news herself, and has made a point not to be photographed below the chest over the last few months.

Kylie and Travis have been extremely low key and private about their relationship since they started dating. We last saw them together at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party last month. However, throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, Travis has been busy touring, so he hasn’t been home much with her. He’s currently on a bit of break, though, so hopefully he’s making sure to dote on his pregnant girlfriend during this time!

