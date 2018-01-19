Remy Ma has recruited Chris Brown for her new single, and fans are going wild over the duet. Listen to ‘Melanin Magic’ here!

Remy Ma, 37, and Chris Brown, 28, have teamed up for a new banger called “Melanin Magic,” the next single off her highly-anticipated upcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers. “The song was inspired by a Instagram post I had posted,” Remy tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of the track. “I posted a picture and somebody was in my comments and they were like, ‘Oh, I think she’d be pretty if she wasn’t so dark skinned.’ First of all, I didn’t realize I was so dark-skinned but okay, I’m cool with that,” she continues. “And I was telling my friend about it and she was like, ‘Oh, that’s just one of those stupid idiots that keeping up this light-skin, dark-skin war. And I’m like what light-skin, dark-skin war? She’s like, oh you don’t know? There’s like a silent war going on between light-skin girls and dark-skin girls.”

But the song isn’t necessarily about that war, Remy says. “It’s about just loving the skin that you’re in. I want people to know — just be you. Don’t sit around and let people…like, if I was a weak-minded person I would have let that comment get to me. But, I was like, okay well, they say I’ll be prettier if I wasn’t so dark-skinned. How do I get undark skin? I’m not doing all that. I like me the way that I am.”

Remy also promises a “dope” video is on the way, so keep a look out for that! Listen to “Melanin Magic:”

