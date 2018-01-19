Porn Star Olivia Lua, 23, Dies In Rehab After Relapse

Adult film star Olivia Lua tragically passed away at the young age of 23. Get the heartbreaking details surrounding her death here.

This is devastating. Olivia Lua, an adult film actress, has died at the age of 23, her agency LA Direct Models confirmed on Jan. 19. “Much comment has recently been made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year and with great sadness we must inform that the list has grown longer. We learned today that Olivia Lua passed away this morning—may she rest in peace,” the company wrote in a statement.

The statement goes on to explain that even though Olivia was signed in April 2017, she hadn’t been doing much work with them since early Oct. 2017 due to “some personal challenges that had seen her in residential rehab for a period of nearly three months and from which she had been out for about a month, hoping to make a return to work in the early part of this year.”

“We learned today that she had returned to a different facility in West Hollywood after a relapse, approximately a week ago, at which she was found deceased this morning. Family and close friends relate they had deep concern at the volume of prescription drugs prescribed to Olivia and the danger this posed her, if this was mixed with recreational drugs or alcohol. It is believed this to be the cause of her passing.” Direct Models haven’t spoken to a coroner and there hasn’t been any information released yet regarding a post mortem or toxicology report.

A troubling pattern of deaths within the porn industry has been developing over the past few months. Olivia’s passing comes on the heels of the death of fellow LA Direct Models star Olivia Nova, who tragically died on Jan. 7. August Ames, 23, committed suicide on Dec. 6, 2017, and soon after Yurizan Beltran (known by her stage name Yuri Love) died of an apparent overdose at the age of 31. All of these tragic passings have been felt by the industry and fans, and our hearts are broken for the community as they mourn another young star.

