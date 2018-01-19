National Popcorn Day: Hit The Movies For 50% Off Popcorn & More Epic Deals

Happy National Popcorn Day! In honor of this special day, one movie theater chain is giving moviegoers a major deal. Here’s where to score some popcorn for free and more now!

Regal movie theaters across the country will be celebrating National Popcorn Day with half-price popcorn on Jan. 19. The special half-price offer is available for the classic popcorn, but not Cheetos popcorn, specialty popcorn, and Snack Packs. But that’s not the only deal. If you live in Austin, Texas, Alamo Drafthouse has partnered with Lyft to give away free popcorn Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, according to Spectrum News. If you take a Lyft to one of Austin locations and show your ride receipt, you’ll get free popcorn! You can also get a free ride (up to $10) to any Alamo Drafthouse theater in Austin.

National Popcorn Day couldn’t come at a better time. This week, several new movies hit theaters. Den of Thieves, 12 Strong, and Forever My Girl are new releases. Huge hits like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Paddington 2, The Post, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and more are still in theaters. You have so much to choose from!

Even though most of us snack on popcorn at the movies, popcorn used to be a popular breakfast food, according to Popcorn.org. Popcorn sales managed to increase during the Great Depression of the 1930s because it was one of the few treats struggling families could afford. During World War II, sugar was sent overseas, so popcorn’s popularity continued to increase. After a slump in the 1950s due to the rise of television in homes, popcorn rose again with microwavable popcorn in the 1980s. Life wouldn’t be the same without popcorn and all its buttery goodness!

