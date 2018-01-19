Meghan Markle Lays Down The Law For Prince Harry’s Bachelor Party: ‘No Women Allowed’

Looks like Meghan Markle set ground rules for Prince Harry’s bachelor party! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details on what will be banned from the bash!

These seem like pretty reasonable requests from former Suits actress! Their wedding is set for May 19 and the months leading up to their nuptials should be about their love — not some crazy party. “ Meghan is well aware of his wilder, college years when Harry, with his best mates, would cut loose and go crazy. Meghan is doing her best to prevent Harry from falling again into any situations inappropriate for royalty,” the source added. “ Meghan ‘s final, and most important, request of Harry is, above all else, please be a gentleman. Meghan is so excited about her fairytale wedding she does not want any scandal from an raucous party overshadowing her big day.”

So far there hasn’t been any evidence of Harry being anything less than a gentleman though. The happy couple have been introducing Meghan to the British public, and with every outing comes adorable moments between them. Most recently, the pair were all smiles on Jan. 18 as they held hands and greeted crowds outside Cardiff Castle in Wales. On Jan. 9, they made their first public outing of 2018 when they visited Reprezent Radio. The couple cuddled up in the chilly London weather, and kept their hands locked together. If we can keep getting cute photo-ops of this affectionate couple, we’d be happy. We can definitely skip whatever shenanigans would’ve possibly gone down at the bachelor party, but thanks to Meghan there’s no need to worry! Only four more months until the wedding!

HollywoodLifers, are you counting down the days for the royal wedding?