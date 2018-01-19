Is Kylie Jenner Feuding With Caitlyn? Her Dad Reportedly ‘Wasn’t Happy’ About Baby News

Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t too happy to find out her daughter Kylie Jenner is having a baby, a new report claims. Find out why, here!

Are Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and Kylie Jenner, 19, feuding over her pregnancy? Turns out, the former Olympian, was not thrilled to find out that her daughter is expecting! Caitlyn initially feared Kylie was too young to become a mom, according to Entertainment Tonight. In addition to Kylie’s age, Caitlyn is also hesitant about Kylie’s alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25. We have reason to believe that Travis has been pretty M.I.A. throughout the pregnancy, but that’s only because of his busy touring schedule!

Caitlyn’s disapproval was super upsetting for Kylie. She has already been under a lot of stress as her due date quickly approaches. Luckily, for the expecting mom, she has her sisters to lean on. We previously reported that Kylie has been relying heavily on her sisters Kim Kardashian, 37 and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, for advice. The pregnancy has especially brought Kylie and Kourtney closer together. A source close to the Kardashians explained that, Kylie has been spending a lot of time at Kourtney’s house ,and is soaking up all of her amazing parenting advice! How sweet!

Leaning on Kourtney isn’t surprising. After all, Kourtney has three children of her own with Scott Disick, 34: Mason Disick, 8, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 3. We’re sure that Kylie is in good hands with her sisters, and Caitlyn should be at ease knowing that!

