Kourtney Kardashian ‘Has Baby Fever’ After Holding New Niece: Wants ‘3 More’ Kids — With Younes?
It’s no secret Kourtney Kardashian loves being a mom, but HL learned exclusively she’s readier than ever to expand her fam! Does she want to take that step with Younes?
Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has a new niece in her life, and it seems like the infant’s inspired her to have more babies of her own! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Jan. 15 via surrogate, and already Kourtney has reportedly fallen in love with the newborn. In fact, helping out her sister with the baby has gotten Kourt thinking that she’s ready to add to her own brood. Kourtney already has three children with Scott Disick, 34: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, but now it seems like she wants the same thing with new BF Younes Bendjima, 24.
“After holding Kim’s new baby, Kourtney has baby fever again,” a source close to Kourtney shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney wants more kids.” Since Kourtney’s not getting any younger, it’s safe to assume she’d want to start trying asap — especially if she wants more than one. The reality star has always been vocal about wanting a big family, and apparently she’s ready to finally make it happen! Click here to see some of Kourtney and Younes’ hottest PDA pics.
