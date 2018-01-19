Kim Kardashian Proves A 3rd Baby Won’t Stop Her From Posting Racy Photos: See Her New Naked Pic

She may be busy taking care of a newborn, but that isn’t stopping Kim Kardashian from sharing racy throwback snaps on Instagram. See her latest naked post here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, must’ve had some trouble falling back asleep after waking up with her newborn baby on the night of Jan. 18…because she got quite active on Instagram! First, the new mom of three shared a super sexy photo of herself on top of a Rolls Royce, wearing nothing but a white bra and thong. She took things even further a few hours later, though, by uploading another throwback shot that shows her laying in bed…completely nude. While a sheet is just covering up the bottom half of her body, her naked chest is on full display — although, she made sure to blur out her nipples so the post wouldn’t get reported!

The reality star has been posting quite a few sexy, throwback photos lately, and it has us wondering if she’s gearing up to do another sexy shoot soon. After all, her newest baby girl was born via surrogate, so Kim won’t have to spend any time getting her body back in shape. In fact, she’s been looking better than ever these days! Meanwhile, Kim has sure been keeping busy since her baby’s birth on Jan. 15 — aside from reminiscing with old photos, she’s fit in workouts and even cooked an elaborate weeknight meal.

Oh, and she’s also found some time to throw some major shade on Twitter. When she caught wind of an interview Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, gave about the relationship, she had a savage response. Lamar admitted that he knew his relationship with Khloe was over after the “second or third NBA ball player” she moved on with, and Kim wrote back, “Or the second or third brothel.” OMG. Of course, she’s referring to Lamar’s O.D. in a Las Vegas brothel back in 2015, which nearly killed him. SLAY! A third baby certainly hasn’t taken the fire out of Kim!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim posting a new naked pic after the birth of her baby?