Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reveal Newborn Daughter’s Unique Name, & It’s Precious

Get ready, Kardashian fans — Kim & Kanye West have revealed baby #3’s name, and it’s epic! If you thought North & Saint were creative names, wait ’till you hear THIS!

After much anticipation, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, newest child’s name has been announced! The little girl was born on Jan. 15, and four days later, on Jan. 19, the stars have unveiled her sweet moniker to the world. Are you ready? Kimye named their newborn daughter Chicago West, sharing the news via Twitter, and we’re kind of loving it! Click here to see precious pics of Kimye’s oldest daughter, North West.

Kanye famously grew up in Chicago, Illinois, which had to have been the main inspiration behind the moniker. Kim also took to her website to share the news, simply writing in big bold letters: Chicago West. Soon after, Kim tweeted “North, Saint & Chi,” so it looks like child already has a nickname! The pronunciation is “Shy,” per Khloe Kardashian, 33. The little one was born at 12:47am on Monday and entered the world weighing 7lbs 6oz.

Already proud parents of North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, Kimye had some expectations to live up to in the baby-naming department. After all, North and Saint are creative and unique names that totally fit both of their adorable kids. We think the pair did a great job with their newest addition though, and her name fits in with the bunch perfectly! Perhaps the stars had some help coming up with it though? After all, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim and Kanye were considering letting Nori help pick her little sister’s name.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

“Kim and Kanye are very concerned about how North is going to react to the new baby. It’s especially challenging because they’re using a surrogate so they can’t even really prepare her,” a Kardashian insider told us EXCLUSIVELY in the weeks leading up to baby number three’s arrival. “Kim has called on a parenting expert to get advice on what to do to avoid sibling rivalry this time around, and one of the suggestions was to let North help name the baby so she feels more invested.”

Apparently Kim was “on the fence” about it, but Kanye “loved” the idea, according to our source. “[Kanye] thinks North is a creative genius and he’s happy to let her name their third child,” the insider explained. Either way, we hope North is handling her sister’s arrival better than how she handled Saint’s. After all, Kim has been super open about North’s jealousy issues. Now that the four-year-old is older now though, hopefully she’s much more accepting!

