Kanye West In ‘The Best Mood Of His Life’ After Baby’s Birth: He’s Planning His Comeback

Aww! Kanye West’s baby daughter, Chicago, has put him in such high spirits. So much so, in fact, that we hear he’s currently planning his big comeback!

“Kanye [West] is refreshed and relaxed and in the best mood of his life. Things are going great and with the arrival of his new daughter it has made him realize even more all the blessings he has in his life. Kim [Kardashian] and his family are happy and healthy, they finally are in their new home and the music he is working is what he considers his best yet. He really feels that his comeback is going to be monumental and as much as we will get the Kanye we know and love, he is looking to be less abrasive and more of a Kanye that everyone can like and respect. He is maturing now because he wants to be a role model more than a controversy,” a source close to Kanye tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Can you believe it? At 40-years-old, Kanye West is finally maturing. And it looks like we have the birth of his third child, Chicago West, to thank for that. Not only does our source says he’s “in the best mood of his life,” but he was also pictured with a massive smile on his face on Jan. 17, just two days after Chi was born. You can see that photo above!

And as far as Kanye’s music is concerned, it sounds like his next album is going to be a massive hit! As you’ll recall, Kanye suffered a mental breakdown while on tour during the fall of 2016. He hasn’t released new music or toured since, but he did seek treatment and he’s been spending a lot of time with his family. So perhaps he’s finally ready to make that big comeback? Our fingers are crossed!

