Justin Bieber Shows Off Buff Arms On Vacay With Mom: When Will He Reunite With Selena?

Justin Bieber is kicking back on his Maldives vacation with people he loves — aka his mom. But will Selena make an appearance?

Justin Bieber, 23, is enjoying a luxurious getaway on a private island in the Indian Ocean, and he’s looking great doing it! The “Love Yourself” singer was spotted out in a tie-dye tank top, which showed off his strong arm muscles! He paired the casual outfit with checkered shorts, calf socks and light pink shoes. See the photos of him on vacation below!

Justin has been relaxing in the Maldives with his mom, who recently gushed about her son on the trip. On Jan. 18, Pattie shared a photo of the two of them chilling on a boat and attached the sweetest caption to the post. “I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back.”

We love this mom and son duo, but it’s been awhile since the “Friends” singer has been spotted with Selena Gomez, 25, and shippers of the couple are getting antsy! As of right now, it doesn’t look like the “Wolves” singer will be joining Justin on this tropical vacay, but that doesn’t mean there’s any drama brewing. Selena is a busy person! In fact, her newest Puma commercial just launched while the “What Do You Mean” singer was away. It also might not be the smartest move for the couple right now to reunite on a family bonding trip. Selena and her mom Mandy Teefey are in a rift, and her budding relationship with Justin is partially to blame. So hopping on a plane to go hang with him and his own mom might do more harm than good, even if we’d be thrilled to see the couple back at it. But for now, we have these great photos of Justin hanging out in the Maldives!

