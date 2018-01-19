James Corden Channels Melania Trump & Pokes Fun At Her Lonely Lifestyle With Hilarious Parody

Melania Trump’s sad life as the wife of Donald Trump was mocked by James Corden in a HILARIOUS parody song on Jan. 18. Watch the video here!

James Corden put on a dress, heels and a wig to channel Melania Trump in a skit for the Jan. 18 episode of his show…and the results were hilarious. The bit started out with Secret Service walking “Melania” into her room at the White House at 3:00 p.m., after which she dramatically breaks into song, lamenting over the lonely lifestyle she’s forced to live as Donald Trump’s wife. The parody tune is based off of “Part Of Your World,” from The Little Mermaid, and features MAJOR digs at the President. “Out where they walk, out where they run, out where they don’t collude with Russians,” James sings at one point. “Wandering free, wish I could be, part of that world.”

The talk show host also referenced Donald’s obsession with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, singing, “Betcha out there they understand that they can’t seduce their daughters, that there’s women sick of him and ready to stand.” Throughout the video, “Melania” is joined by dancers, surrounding her to the beat of the song, and Secret Service members, who restrict her from leaving the room. At the very end, “Donald” even calls up to her and she immediately responds to his request. Enough explaining — just check the video out above and see the hilarity ensue for yourself!

Donald and Melania’s relationship has been in headlines lately after news broke of an alleged affair the president had in 2006 with porn star, Stormy Daniels. Stormy reportedly told her story to Slate before the presidential election in 2016, but would not go on-record. She was allegedly paid hush money by Trump to keep the alleged relationship, which reportedly lasted for 11 months, a secret.

