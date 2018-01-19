Ja Rule Slams 50 Cent In NSFW Twitter Rant Reigniting Infamous Feud: He’s a ‘P*ssy’

And the feud goes on! 50 Cent reignited his years-long rift with Ja Rule in a new interview, saying he will put Ja Rule to sleep if he sees him again! And, Ja Rule shot back in a series of scathing tweets!

50 Cent, 42, and Ja Rule, 41, have gone so many rounds, it’s hard to tell where we’re at in their years-long feud. However, 50 rehashed their beef when he appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show on January 18, to promote his new film, Den Of Thieves. When 50’s co-star O’Shea Jackson Jr. brought up Ja Rule, 50 was instantly questioned about if he’s seen him lately. “I’ll put him to bed,” 50 replied when asked what will happen if he sees Ja in 2018. O’Shea also added that 50 threw out his Ja Rule CD once he found it. Once Ja Rule caught wind of 50’s comments he went wild on Twitter. In a series of scathing tweets, Ja Rule called 50 a “p*ssy,”; he trolled him for being injured in past scuffles; slammed him with sexual jokes; said he owned 50, and much more. See his tweets below!

50 and Ja Rule’s feud apparently started when 50 alleged that Ja wrongfully accused him of theft of his jewelry in 1999, in which he went on to complain to Ja’s record label’s [Murder Inc.] boss, Irv Gotti. However, Ja has said their beef started after he was confronted by 50 who was jealous because they filmed projects in the same area. 50 later threw shade at Ja on his 1999 track, “Life’s on the Line,” which mocked Ja’s signature saying, “It’s murdah!” Then, their verbal feud turned physical when they crossed paths in an Atlanta hotel lobby, where according to Ja Rule’s memoir, 50 took a swing at him with a Louisville Slugger… and missed. Ja claimed he managed to obtain the bat from 50 and began to beat him back with it. “Bam! I dropped the bat. I pulled the shirt over his head,” he wrote. “I started catching him left, right, uppercut. We proceeded to whip his ass.”

Despite Ja’s claims that the feud had fizzled out, 50 took another shot at him in April 2017. 50 blasted Ja for taking part in the Fyre Festival debacle, which he co-created. The festival ended up being a bust after attendees, who paid large amounts of money to see top talent, showed up to the Bahamas -based venue to find the area drenched in garbage; the amenities promised in the ticket package were also non-existent. When the drama ensued, 50 took advantage of the moment, where he posted a photo of Donald Trump, 71, apparently “appointing Ja Rule as the secretary of festivals.” And, while things have been calm ever since, 50 and Ja are at it again, as seen below!

Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is PUSSY… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Yeah I do @50cent got beat up, stabbed and shot what do you remember??? 😩 https://t.co/NDq3fLoLtr — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Let’s be clear I mind my business… but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth… I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth lmao… #bitchassnigga #ticklebooty — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Yo @OsheaJacksonJr stay sucker free my brother… @50cent ain’t killing nothing ain’t letting nothing die… I smell pussy is that you fif lol… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Come on let’s keep it a buck @50cent is my son my student young paddawan lol you owe me your life boy… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

I own your soul @50cent 😂🤣😭 and EVERYONE sees it now… your my bitch!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

And to all you journalist, bloggers, radio personalities DONT BE SCARED TO ASK @50cent why did he get an order of protection or did I whoop him out at the studio or did he talk to the feds… #bitchassnigga — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

HollywoodLifers, who do you got, Ja or 50?