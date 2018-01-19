GLAAD Media Awards Nominations: ‘The Bold Type’, ‘Lady Bird’ & More
The FULL list of 2018 GLAAD Media Awards nominations are finally here. Check them out right here on HollywoodLife!
OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE
Battle of the Sexes
Call Me by Your Name
Lady Bird
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
The Shape of Water
OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE
BPM
A Fantastic Woman
God’s Own Country
Thelma
The Wound
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
The Bold Type
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Superstore
Survivor’s Remorse
Transparent
Will & Grace
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Billions
Doubt
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nashville
Sense8
Shadowhunters
Star
Star Trek: Discovery
This Is Us
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
“Chapter 8” Legion
“Grace” Pure Genius
“Lady Cha Cha” Easy
“The Missionaries” Room 104
“Thanksgiving” Master of None
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
American Horror Story: Cult
Feud: Bette and Joan
Godless
Queers
When We Rise
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING
Andi Mack
“Chosen Family” Danger & Eggs
“The Emergency Plan” Doc McStuffins
The Loud House
Steven Universe
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
Chavela
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Kiki
“Real Boy” Independent Len
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Gaycation with Ellen Page
I Am Jazz
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor: Game Changers
The Voice
OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST
Miley Cyrus, Younger Now
Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom
Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds
Kehlani, SweetSexySavage
Kelela, Take Me Apart
Kesha, Rainbow
Perfume Genius, No Shape
Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All
St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION
Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful
OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK
America, written by Gabby Rivera
The Backstagers, written by James Tynion IV
Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV
Black Panther: World of Wakanda, written by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne
Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, written by Sarah Vaughn
Goldie Vance, written by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball
Iceman, written by Sina Grace
Lumberjanes, written by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters
Quantum Teens are Go, written by Magdalene Visaggio
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV
OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA
The Bold and The Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young & the Restless
OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE
“Australia Marriage Equality” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
“Danica Roem” The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
“Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple” The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm” The View
“Trans Veterans React to Ban” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE
“A Boy Named Lucas” 20/20
“China Queer” The Naked Truth
“Gay Purge?” Nightline
“The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub” Anderson Cooper 360
“Trans Youth” VICE on HBO
OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT
“The Abolitionists Face the Love Army” KAPP-KVEW Local News (KAPP-35/KVEW-42 [Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.])
“DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public” Good Morning America
“Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community” NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
“Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend” CBS Evening News
“Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era” AM Joy
OUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE
“Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man” by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)
“Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out” by Shannon Ryan (Chicago Tribune)
“Pulse Victims’ Families in Puerto Rico: ‘We Have to Cry Alone’” by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (Orlando Sentinel)
“Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming” by Lenny Bernstein (The Washington Post)
“The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV” [series] (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE ARTICLE
“America’s Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic” by Linda Villarosa (The New York Times Magazine)
“Beyond ‘He’ or ‘She’: The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality” by Katy Steinmetz (Time)
“Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge” by Masha Gessen (The New Yorker)
“Free Radical” by Nathan Heller (Vogue)
“Trans, Teen, and Homeless” by Laura Rena Murray (Rolling Stone)
OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE
The Advocate
Billboard
People
Teen Vogue
Time
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE
“The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M” by Lauren Larson (GQ.com)
“For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later” by James Michael Nichols (HuffPost Queer Voices)
“‘I Am a Girl Now,’ Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing.” by Emma Eisenberg (Splinter)
“Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won)” by Nico Lang (INTO)
“Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen (Splinter)
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM – MULTIMEDIA
“Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out as Gay” by Cyd Zeigler (Outsports/SB Nation)
“Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion” (LogoTV.com)
“This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory” by Diana Tourjée (Broadly.Vice.com)
“Transgender Day of Remembrance” by Saeed Jones (AM to DM, BuzzFeed News)
“US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo” by Nina dos Santos (CNN.com)
OUTSTANDING BLOG
Autostraddle
Gays With Kids
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
Transgriot
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
In a Heartbeat (written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David)
“Smile” by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44
29TH ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES
OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED TELEVISION SERIES
Las chicas del cable
La doble vida de Estela Carrillo
Ingobernable
OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE
“Así viven los estudiantes transgénero después de que Trump anulara la ley de baños de Obama para escuela públicas” Primer Impacto
“Pulse, huellas de la masacre” Docufilms
“Ser transgénero en Latinoamérica: sus experiencias y crecimiento” Vive la Salud
OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT
“Comunidad LGBTQ vulnerable bajo nuevo gobierno” Perspectiva Nacional
“Entrevista con Daniela Vega” Showbiz
“Joven transgénero tiene un mensaje para las familias: ‘Acepten a sus hijos’” Al Punto
“El triunfo de una diseñadora mexicana transgénero en Nueva York” Noticias Telemundo
“Unidos contra la discriminación y el acoso contra la comunidad LGBT” Despierta América
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM
“La compleja realidad de ser gay en América Latina” (cnnespanol.cnn.com)
“‘No aprobar el Dream Act significaría una sentencia de muerte’, jóvenes LGBT y DACA” (laopinion.com)
“Padres de familia de Dallas luchan por los derechos de su hija transgénero” (aldiadallas.com)
“Primera senadora trans aspira a impulsar medidas para sectores discriminados” (efe.com)
“Tres hermanitos para dos papás” (laopinion.com)
