GLAAD Media Awards Nominations: ‘The Bold Type’, ‘Lady Bird’ & More

The FULL list of 2018 GLAAD Media Awards nominations are finally here.



OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE

Battle of the Sexes

Call Me by Your Name

Lady Bird

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

The Shape of Water

OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE

BPM

A Fantastic Woman

God’s Own Country

Thelma

The Wound

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Superstore

Survivor’s Remorse

Transparent

Will & Grace

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions

Doubt

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nashville

Sense8

Shadowhunters

Star

Star Trek: Discovery

This Is Us

Wynonna Earp

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Chapter 8” Legion

“Grace” Pure Genius

“Lady Cha Cha” Easy

“The Missionaries” Room 104

“Thanksgiving” Master of None

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult

Feud: Bette and Joan

Godless

Queers

When We Rise

OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Andi Mack

“Chosen Family” Danger & Eggs

“The Emergency Plan” Doc McStuffins

The Loud House

Steven Universe

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Chavela

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Kiki

“Real Boy” Independent Len

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation with Ellen Page

I Am Jazz

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor: Game Changers

The Voice

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Miley Cyrus, Younger Now

Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds

Kehlani, SweetSexySavage

Kelela, Take Me Apart

Kesha, Rainbow

Perfume Genius, No Shape

Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION

Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful

OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK

America, written by Gabby Rivera

The Backstagers, written by James Tynion IV

Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV

Black Panther: World of Wakanda, written by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne

Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, written by Sarah Vaughn

Goldie Vance, written by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball

Iceman, written by Sina Grace

Lumberjanes, written by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters

Quantum Teens are Go, written by Magdalene Visaggio

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and The Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young & the Restless

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

“Australia Marriage Equality” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

“Danica Roem” The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

“Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple” The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm” The View

“Trans Veterans React to Ban” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE

“A Boy Named Lucas” 20/20

“China Queer” The Naked Truth

“Gay Purge?” Nightline

“The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub” Anderson Cooper 360

“Trans Youth” VICE on HBO

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“The Abolitionists Face the Love Army” KAPP-KVEW Local News (KAPP-35/KVEW-42 [Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.])

“DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public” Good Morning America

“Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community” NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

“Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend” CBS Evening News

“Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era” AM Joy

OUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE

“Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man” by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)

“Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out” by Shannon Ryan (Chicago Tribune)

“Pulse Victims’ Families in Puerto Rico: ‘We Have to Cry Alone’” by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (Orlando Sentinel)

“Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming” by Lenny Bernstein (The Washington Post)

“The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV” [series] (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE ARTICLE

“America’s Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic” by Linda Villarosa (The New York Times Magazine)

“Beyond ‘He’ or ‘She’: The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality” by Katy Steinmetz (Time)

“Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge” by Masha Gessen (The New Yorker)

“Free Radical” by Nathan Heller (Vogue)

“Trans, Teen, and Homeless” by Laura Rena Murray (Rolling Stone)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Teen Vogue

Time

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE

“The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M” by Lauren Larson (GQ.com)

“For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later” by James Michael Nichols (HuffPost Queer Voices)

“‘I Am a Girl Now,’ Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing.” by Emma Eisenberg (Splinter)

“Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won)” by Nico Lang (INTO)

“Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen (Splinter)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM – MULTIMEDIA

“Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out as Gay” by Cyd Zeigler (Outsports/SB Nation)

“Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion” (LogoTV.com)

“This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory” by Diana Tourjée (Broadly.Vice.com)

“Transgender Day of Remembrance” by Saeed Jones (AM to DM, BuzzFeed News)

“US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo” by Nina dos Santos (CNN.com)

OUTSTANDING BLOG

Autostraddle

Gays With Kids

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

In a Heartbeat (written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David)

“Smile” by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44

29TH ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED TELEVISION SERIES

Las chicas del cable

La doble vida de Estela Carrillo

Ingobernable

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE

“Así viven los estudiantes transgénero después de que Trump anulara la ley de baños de Obama para escuela públicas” Primer Impacto

“Pulse, huellas de la masacre” Docufilms

“Ser transgénero en Latinoamérica: sus experiencias y crecimiento” Vive la Salud

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“Comunidad LGBTQ vulnerable bajo nuevo gobierno” Perspectiva Nacional

“Entrevista con Daniela Vega” Showbiz

“Joven transgénero tiene un mensaje para las familias: ‘Acepten a sus hijos’” Al Punto

“El triunfo de una diseñadora mexicana transgénero en Nueva York” Noticias Telemundo

“Unidos contra la discriminación y el acoso contra la comunidad LGBT” Despierta América

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM

“La compleja realidad de ser gay en América Latina” (cnnespanol.cnn.com)

“‘No aprobar el Dream Act significaría una sentencia de muerte’, jóvenes LGBT y DACA” (laopinion.com)

“Padres de familia de Dallas luchan por los derechos de su hija transgénero” (aldiadallas.com)

“Primera senadora trans aspira a impulsar medidas para sectores discriminados” (efe.com)

“Tres hermanitos para dos papás” (laopinion.com)

