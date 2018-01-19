Donald Trump Asked Ex Marla Maples To Abort Tiffany & Twitter’s Slamming Him For It

President Trump made history as the first POTUS to address March For Life via live stream video, but Twitter is now slamming him for being a hypocrite! Find out why, here!

It looks like President Donald Trump, 71, has found himself in hot water, again. After criticizing US abortion laws during his March For Life speech, on Jan. 19, Twitter is now calling him a hypocrite. Social media quickly reminded him of an interview he did in 2004, where he shared that he discretely suggested that his ex-wife Marla Maples, 54, should abort their daughter Tiffany Trump, 24. Yes, you read that correctly. He said that when Marla told him she was pregnant, he said “Excuse me, what happened?” He then went on to say, “Well what are we going to do about this?” He was clearly referring to “taking care” of Tiffany. Listen to the interview above!

Marla obviously decided to keep their daughter, however, Twitter is not letting Trump’s reckless comments be forgotten. “Tiffany Trump is the daughter Donald Trump wanted Marla Maples to abort. You know, ABORTION? #Hypocrite (daily reminder of his indiscretion),” one user tweeted. Another individual tweeted, “Remember when Donald Trump asked his then wife Marla Maples to have an abortion when she was pregnant with Tiffany? #MarchForLife.” This doesn’t look good Mr. President!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only trouble Donald’s been in lately. As we previously reported, Trump allegedly had an 11 month affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 38. Well, according to her, he did. She claims the affair took place back in 2006, despite the fact that he was married to Melania Trump, 47. Stormy has spoken out about the affair and claims that it was just three months after Barron Trump, 12, was born! How terrible! She also added that they didn’t use protection.

Remember when Donald Trump asked his then wife Marla Maples to have an abortion when she was pregnant with Tiffany? #MarchForLife — Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 27, 2017

Donald Trump had wanted Marla Maples to get an abortion when she was pregnant with Tiffany. A lot of "pro-life" politics is really just pro-birth, but he isn't even that. He's just a con-man. https://t.co/D2MTdfVrHw — Olivia Faix (@oliviafaix) January 19, 2018

Tiffany Trump is the daughter Donald Trump wanted Marla Maples to abort. You know, ABORTION? #Hypocrite (daily reminder of his indescretion) https://t.co/oUoKO48Bx2 — ✨ tufts family ✨ (@tuftsgang) March 7, 2017

Donald Trump is suddenly going after abortion rather loudly as a smokescreen to distract America from his infidelity, lies, corruption, his fear of sharks and his love for being spanked by a magazine with his kids on the cover. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 19, 2018

THE ASTOUNDING HYPOCRISY OF DONALD TRUMP

The man who said his Vietnam was avoiding STDs

whom Stormy Daniels said "didn't use protection"

who has paid for or at least made sure the women he got pregnant got abortions

addresses #MarchforLife & says "US Abortion laws are wrong." — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) January 19, 2018

