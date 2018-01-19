Chicago West: Whose Idea Was Kimye’s New Baby Name — Kim or Kanye? 

Are you wondering how baby Chicago West got her name? Well, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose it!

At only four days old, Chicago West, is definitely the most famous baby in the world! After Kim Kardashian, 37, announced her name on Jan. 19, a lot of fans began to wonder where the unique name came from, and it looks like we now have answers! “Chicago was actually Kim’s idea and Kanye West of course loved it right off the bat. Kim wanted to recognize Kanye’s roots and do something cute, fun and unique. Most of all Kim knew the name would make Kanye really happy… it has and that makes her happy too. The whole family thinks the name is great and suits the newest family member perfectly. Everyone is already calling her baby Shy,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

If you don’t already know, Kanye is from Chicago, Illinois, so the baby’s name already has such a deep meaning! “They had a few other ideas, including original names compromised of combining names of late relatives, but they wanted to meet their new baby before deciding and making everything official. Once they met her, they decided on Chicago fairly quickly,” the source continued.

Chicago isn’t the only West kid with a special name! In 2015, Kim revealed to E! that Saint West’s name was chosen because she felt he was a blessing after dealing with such a difficult pregnancy. How beautiful! Kimye decided on North West’s name because they believed “North is their highest point together as a couple.” How sweet! We can’t wait to see pics of baby Chicago!

