9 Times Celebs Have Confessed To Weird Surgeries: Kris Jenner Reducing Her Ear Lobes & More

Today, it’s hard to find a celebrity who hasn’t had a little work done! From lip fillers, to boob jobs and Botox, we’ve seen and heard it all! Although plastic surgery seems to be quite the norm these days, there are some that still surprise us. Kris Jenner, 62, shocked the world when she announced her “ear job” on an episode of KUWTK, that aired on Jan. 15. She explained that after years of being unsatisfied with her flappy ear lobes, she decided to do something. Kris undergoes the procedure on the show, and comes out with much smaller ear lobes! Her daughters all thought she was a bit crazy, and Kim Kardashian, 37, even made the comment, “Can you believe your cutting your f***ing ears off.” Well if you’re happy Kris, we are too!

Another interesting plastic surgery moment is Chrissy Teigen’s armpit liposuction. Yes, you read that correctly! In an interview with Refinery29, the model explained, “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.” Who knew she had this done?! It’s no secret that Chrissy exudes confidence, and we love how unapologetic she is about her lipo!

Cardi B’s butt enlargement surgery is, by far, the scariest! Back in 2016, Cardi opened up about her injections, and shared that the illegal procedure almost caused her to lose her life! Yikes! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained that after undergoing the enhancement in a dark basement, she felt nauseous and had difficulty breathing, according to iHeartRadio. “It felt so hot, like putting an iron on my a**,” Cardi said. The woman who preformed the procedure is now in jail for killing someone who also received butt injections. How terrible!!

