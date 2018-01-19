Ashley Graham’s Husband Grabs Her Breasts In Sexy Topless Shoot — See Pic

Ashley Graham’s the luckiest girl in the world to have such a…supportive…husband! The model shared a very NSFW mag cover starring her breasts and his hands. See it here!

Just a warning — this photo is as NSFW as they come. But scroll down if you want to see one of the hottest photos you’ve ever seen! Ashley Graham, 30, posted a scathing hot #TBT photo of an old Maxim magazine cover that featured her completely topless. She’s not wearing a stitch of clothing. Nada. Zip. Zilch.

There’s another model involved in the shoot, even if you can barely see him — her husband, Justin Ervin! Justin’s hands and arms are on the cover, his face and body remaining unseen. He’s reaching up and grabbing and covering Ashley’s bare breasts to retain just a tiny bit of modesty. So hot! Ashley captioned her Instagram, “Find that one who can support you in every way ILYSM baby#tbt”

We love that her husband of seven years is wearing his wedding ring in the pic. It somehow makes it all hotter. It’s hard to pull attention away from the main event, but we have to mention that Ashley’s hair and makeup game is on point. That dramatic cat eye and voluminous hair makes her seem like a 1960s French starlet. So beautiful!

We adore the more covered-up shoots she’s been doing to promote her swimsuit line, too. We could actually get away with something like this. Particularly, we love this sassy video she posted from Morocco that shows her dancing around in a leopard one-piece from the line. How fun and carefree does she look here?

