Are Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan Dating? — She Refuses To Deny The Rumors

Love is in the air… well, maybe! Hailee Steinfeld has finally responded to rumors that she’s dating Niall Horan. Get the details here!

After Hailee Steinfeld, 21, and Niall Horan, 24, were spotted together in London on Jan. 2, fans have been under the impression that they might be dating! Hailee recently responded to the rumors, but didn’t share many details. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” Hailee explained to Us Weekly on Jan. 18.

“I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me,” Hailee continued. Although Hailee’s response didn’t clear the air, we have reason to believe the rumored “couple” may just be friends. Hailee has been dating social media personality Cameron Smoller, since 2016, according to J-14.com. Hailee shared an adorable photo of them together on her Instagram back in Dec. 2016, and the couple was spotted at a Golden Globes event on Jan. 8.

Cameron also recently shared a picture of himself with Hailee in the Bahamas in November. This would make having a relationship with Niall very difficult, right? Nevertheless, this isn’t the first celebrity Hailee has been linked to. Back in May 2017, many fans thought she was dating Justin Bieber, 23. Hailee, however, quickly slammed those rumors in an interview with Sirius XM Morning saying, “No I am not.” I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan are dating? Let us know your thoughts below!