Turpin Family: California Couple Conditioned Children To Think Escaping Wasn’t An Option

The California torture parents who kept their 13 kids prisoners conditioned them to believe escape was never an option, a top doctor tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Horrifying new details have emerged about David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, who are accused of torturing and keeping their 13 kids prisoners in their Perris, CA home. One of the biggest questions is why didn’t any of the brood try to make a break for it and seek help? It finally happened on Jan. 14 when a 17-year-old crawled through a window to freedom and called 911 after planning the escape for over two years. The teen had a younger sister along with her initially, but the girl got scared at the last minute and she actually returned to the house instead. So why were the kids so afraid to blow the whistle on their parents?

“People in this kind of situation developed what we call learned helplessness. The easiest way to understand this is a horrific study that researchers did on dogs. They put dogs in cages and every time they tried to escape the cages they received an electrical shock. Eventually they stop shocking the dogs and left the cages open. The dogs stopped trying to get out of the cages because of the anticipated pain that they associated with leaving. It is the same for children or even adults who have suffered abuse. They ultimately learn not to try to get away. I doubt that this was the first time any of the children had tried to escape or get help,” Dr. Jenn Mann author of The A to Z Guide to Raising Happy Confident Kids tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin revealed in a Jan. 18 news conference that at some point years back, one of the children was able to escape being tied to a bed with a rope and that is when the couple began the practice of chaining and shackling the kids to furniture. The brood was let out of the house on just a few occasions to go to Disneyland and watch their parents do wedding renewal vows with an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas. Yet none of the kids ages two to 29 spoke up to others about what they were going through at home.

Hestrin said what the Tuprins did to their 13 children “is severe, emotional, physical abuse…This is depraved conduct.” He added that the couple mentally tormented their starving kids by leaving out pies and desserts on the counter for the starving kids to look at but never allowed them to eat. They also kept toys around the house in boxes yet wouldn’t let the kids play with them. He said that they also only let their children shower ONCE per YEAR. How sick!

HollywoodLifers, what part about the Turpin children’s torment disturbs you the most?