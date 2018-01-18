Kylie Jenner’s Dating History: A Look Back At Her Hottest Romances Of All-Time

Is it hot in here or is it just us? — As the world waits for Kylie Jenner, who is said to be pregnant, to return to the spotlight, here’s a definitive timeline of her hottest romances! Did you know she dated Cody Simpson? …

It’s Kylie Jenner‘s world and we’re just living in it. But, what does one do when Kylie Jenner has gone M.I.A. from the spotlight? — Well, we’re particularly choosing to reminisce about the makeup mogul’s past relationships while the world patiently waits for the reported pregnant star to step back in front of the camera. Here’s a definitive timeline of Kylie’s dating history! Let’s start from her most recent and current romance with her alleged baby daddy.

Travis Scott, 25 — In April 2017, multiple reports claimed the rapper and Kylie, 20, were dating after they sparked romance rumors while at a Coachella party together. The pair, who were friends long before things got romantic, then continued to pop together on multiple occasions. That same month, Kylie and Travis were photographed sitting courtside at an NBA playoff game in the rapper’s native, Houston. After that, fans knew Kylie had moved on from Tyga. Fast-forward to September 2017, where reports claimed Kylie and Travis were expecting their first child together. While the couple has yet to confirm or address the news, Kylie is reportedly set to give birth to a baby girl sometime in early 2018.

Tyga, 28 — Kylie's relationship with Tyga is her second serious relationship ever, next to her current one with Travis. Everyone thought these two were in it for the long run after Tyga made countless appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, became close with the entire family. including Scott Disick, 34, and Kanye West, 40, and even brought his son, who he shares with Blac Chyna, 29, King Cairo, 4, around the family. Tyga and Kylie met in November 2011 when he attended Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday party. After that, reports claimed they were dating. And, why they played coy because Kylie was under the age of 18, the two were inseparable. Despite Tyga denying they were a couple in September 2014, they started to go more public with their relationship after she turned 18 in August of 2015. They dated on and off until their final split in March 2017

PartyNextDoor, 24 — As you may know, Kylie’s brief fling with the rapper made headlines since it was in the midst of one of her many breaks with Tyga in 2016. Reports claimed the pair began dating around May/June of 2016, around the time they locked lips in his music video for “Come and See Me”. Their relationship quickly fizzled out at the end of June, when she began spending time with Tyga again.

Stitches, 22 — In 2015, a rapper form Florida by the name of Stitches claimed “he did everything” with Kylie just weeks after her 18th birthday. As mentioned above, this would’ve occurred at the same time she was dating Tyga. This claim was never confirmed.

Miles Richie, 23 — Reports claimed Miles, who is the brother of Sofia, 19, and Nicole Richie, 36, as well as the son of Lionel Richie, 68, briefly dated Kylie in 2014.

Jaden Smith, 19 — Kylie and Jaden date in 2013, and remained close ever since. Jaden, along with his famous family are good friends with the Kardashians.

Cody Simpson, 21 — The Aussie singer and Kylie briefly dated back in 2011 when they were spotted out together at The Grove in LA. And, to put it in perspective as to how long ago this was, it was reported that Kylie and Cody hit it off at the Breaking Dawn: Part 1 Hollywood premiere one week before their The Grove spotting; The two were 14 at the time. Cody later joked about their relationship when he appeared on The Ross Matthews Show in 2014. “That whole K.O.D.Y. thing didn’t really work,” Cody joked.

Ramsey IV — Kylie reportedly dated singer, Ramsey IV from 2008 to 2011. There are numerous photos out there of the pair together.

Kylie was also rumored to be hooking up with Justin Bieber, 23, in 2014.

