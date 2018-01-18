Kylie Jenner’s Dating History: A Look Back At Her Hottest Romances Of All-Time
Is it hot in here or is it just us? — As the world waits for Kylie Jenner, who is said to be pregnant, to return to the spotlight, here’s a definitive timeline of her hottest romances! Did you know she dated Cody Simpson? …
It’s Kylie Jenner‘s world and we’re just living in it. But, what does one do when Kylie Jenner has gone M.I.A. from the spotlight? — Well, we’re particularly choosing to reminisce about the makeup mogul’s past relationships while the world patiently waits for the reported pregnant star to step back in front of the camera. Here’s a definitive timeline of Kylie’s dating history! Let’s start from her most recent and current romance with her alleged baby daddy.
Travis Scott, 25 — In April 2017, multiple reports claimed the rapper and Kylie, 20, were dating after they sparked romance rumors while at a Coachella party together. The pair, who were friends long before things got romantic, then continued to pop together on multiple occasions. That same month, Kylie and Travis were photographed sitting courtside at an NBA playoff game in the rapper’s native, Houston. After that, fans knew Kylie had moved on from Tyga. Fast-forward to September 2017, where reports claimed Kylie and Travis were expecting their first child together. While the couple has yet to confirm or address the news, Kylie is reportedly set to give birth to a baby girl sometime in early 2018.
HollywoodLifers, who do you want to see Kylie date?