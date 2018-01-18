Women’s March 2018: When, Where & Everything Else You Need To Know

One year after the historic worldwide Women’s March, women are heading back to the streets to do it all over again. Find out every last detail about how you can participate.

Dust off your pussy hats and get out your poster boards and markers, because it’s time for another Women’s March. Almost on year to the day later, the Women’s March is calling on all women (and male allies) to get marching for equal rights and justice for women nationwide on January 20. Here’s just a few things you need to know if you want to participate in the 2018 events:

The major marches are going to be in Washington, DC and New York City this year. The NYC march is slated to take place from 11:00am to 3:00pm ET, starting at 72nd Street and Central Park West. The march heads south toward Times Square, but stops for a rally between 61st and 62nd on Central Park West for a rally at 11:30am! As for DC, the march also begins at 11:00am at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial. No word as of yet when the march is slated to end.

If you’re not in either city, fret not. There will be marches and other events in hundreds of cities nationwide! Head HERE and search the Women March’s database to find the closest event to you. When we get closer to the actually marches, HollywoodLife.com will be posting a link to a live stream for the marches. Come back here on the 20th to view! There’s another major event happening on January 21, as well.

Over in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Women’s March organization is hosting the Power to the Polls event, which will take place between 10:00am and 4:00pm PT at Sam Boyd Stadium. Power to the Polls “will launch a national voter registration tour,” according to the event’s site. “The national voter registration tour will target swing states to register new voters, engage impacted communities, harness our collective energy to advocate for policies and candidates that reflect our values, and collaborate with our partners to elect more women and progressives candidates to office.” Find out how to register for the event, and more relevant info HERE.

HollywoodLifers, are you marching in your city on January 20? Let us know!