Phillip Phillips has collaborated with OneRepublic co-founder, Tim Myers, for an epic new song called ‘Mother,’ and we have the EXCLUSIVE premiere. Listen here!

This is a collaboration you don’t want to miss! HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a brand new song from Tim Myers, who helped start OneRepublic in 2004, and Phillip Phillips, who won American Idol in 2012. Listen to their track “Mother” below! “We were talking about writing a song about “new life” and a song from the perspective of a child to its mother, the world being open wide, full of possibilities,” Tim explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This song is about family, nature and the feeling of freedom and adventure.” The talented songwriters, who had worked together before, actually wrote this song via Skype, and it will be featured on Tim’s upcoming album, Portraits.

“The album is definitely uplifting and triumphant,” Tim revealed. “Half the album has an electronic quality to it, this one is a bit more singer/songwriter. I’d say half the album is more singer/songwriter, acoustic alternative folk leaning. The album is very alternative and each song is really different. It’s an album about different people in my life.” The record features a song about Tim’s kids, a song about his wife, a sad song about a friend who committed suicide and even a track about Donald Trump. Portrait is projected for a February release, but you can still get your Tim Myers fix by listening to “Mother” right here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Tim Myers and Phillip Phillips song!?